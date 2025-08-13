Morning Wrap: ASX 200 set to open higher as Wall Street hits records; CBA, Computershare, IAG stocks in focus

ASX 200 futures point to a positive open, with the index poised to test fresh highs after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels on in-line US inflation that kept expectations for a Fed rate cut in September intact.

The global risk tone improved as the MSCI ACWI also printed an all-time high, while Asian equities tracked the US higher into today’s session. Local futures at 8:30 am AEST indicated a modest rise and a potential run at the 8,900 mark, reinforcing the market’s upward momentum.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia headlines today’s local earnings slate after posting FY2025 cash profit of A$10.25 billion (+4.2% y/y), lifting its final dividend to A$2.60 per share as NIM rose 9bps to 2.08%; shares traded lower into the result as investors weighed premium valuation against largely in-line numbers. Focus now turns to margin trajectory, capital returns and loan growth, with the bank citing solid home and business lending volumes through June.

Computershare shares slipped despite a higher dividend after FY2025 results showed 4.4% revenue growth to US$3.1 billion (ex-US Mortgage Services), with management EBIT (ex-margin income) up 17.4% and margin income ahead of expectations; initial FY2026 guidance calls for management EPS around 140c, up 4%. The market reaction reflected sensitivity to margin-income normalization even as core profitability and ROIC remained strong.

IAG advanced after reporting FY2025 NPAT up 51.3% to $1.36 billion, insurance profit up 21.2% to $1.74 billion, and a higher final dividend of 19c (40% franked), with CET1 capital rising to $3.94 billion; FY2026 guidance points to low-to-mid single-digit GWP growth and a reported insurance margin of 14%–16%, with RACQI benefits set to lift GWP growth to ~10% post-completion.