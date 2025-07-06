Musk Launches ‘America Party’ in Dramatic Split With Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political party called the “ America Party .” This marks a significant break from former President Donald Trump. Musk shared this news on his social media platform, X.

The announcement comes after weeks of tension between Musk and Trump over a large domestic spending bill that Trump supports. Musk said, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!



When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.



Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

This split is surprising, as Musk was the largest individual donor to Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign and led a government initiative to cut waste during his administration. The disagreement began when Musk strongly opposed Trump’s major tax-and-spend bill, calling it financially irresponsible because it could add trillions to the federal deficit. His public criticism of this bill ended their partnership.

Musk’s choice to launch a third party seems to stem directly from this disagreement. He asked his followers on X for their opinions before making the announcement. Musk stated that the America Party will not aim to win the presidency but will focus on important congressional races. The idea is to win enough seats to influence decisions in a closely divided legislature and challenge what Musk calls the “uniparty” system of Democrats and Republicans.

The America Party adds uncertainty to the political scene. Although the party is not yet formally registered with federal election officials, it has already faced strong opposition from Trump supporters. Trump has threatened to investigate Musk’s businesses, which depend on government contracts and subsidies.

In the coming months, it will be interesting to see if Musk’s party can overcome the challenges that often hinder third-party movements in the United States, or if it will end up being just a notable distraction in a divided political system.