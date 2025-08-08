NAB slashes fixed rates as ANZ hikes variable and eases lending for business owners

National Australia Bank has cut fixed home loan rates by up to 25 basis points, taking its lowest advertised two‑year owner‑occupier rate to 5.19%, a move that positions NAB alongside the most competitive big‑four offerings and signals rising confidence in an imminent RBA cut cycle.

The reduction follows a broader trend of lenders sharpening fixed pricing as inflation cools and wholesale funding costs ease, with analysts noting an uptick in sub‑5% fixed offers across the market.

In a contrasting step, ANZ lifted the variable rate on its digital‑only ANZ Plus home loan for new borrowers by 0.16 percentage points to 5.75% for owner‑occupiers and 6.05% for investors, bucking an industry shift toward cheaper front‑book pricing.

The increase applies to new customers only and coincides with the removal of a refinancing cashback on the product, underscoring a margin‑protection stance just days before an expected RBA cut.

ANZ also unveiled policy changes designed to make it easier for small business owners and the self‑employed to access home loans, including longer amortisation for business overdrafts, using actual repayments on existing fixed‑rate asset finance in serviceability, and accepting one year of income documentation for director fees and dividends.

The adjustments target borrowers with irregular income streams and align with a broader strategic push to capture SME households without compromising risk standards.

For borrowers, the divergence creates a clear decision point: fixed‑rate shoppers may find improved value at NAB’s 5.19% two‑year term, while ANZ’s variable hike narrows headroom for new‑to‑bank customers even as policy settings broaden eligibility for business owners.

With multiple lenders already pre‑positioning for the next RBA move, pricing dispersion between fixed and variable—and across front‑book versus back‑book—looks set to persist into August, rewarding active comparison and timely refinancing.