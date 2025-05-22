Nalco Shares Surge as Q4 Profit Doubles to Rs 2,067 Crore on Strong Aluminium Prices

Shares of National Aluminium Company (Nalco) are in sharp focus after the state-owned PSU reported a stellar performance for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit doubling to Rs 2,067.23 crore.

This remarkable surge, compared to Rs 996.74 crore in the same period last year, was primarily driven by strong aluminium prices and improved operational efficiency. Revenue from operations for Q4FY25 jumped 47.2% year-on-year to Rs 5,267.8 crore, underscoring the company’s robust financial momentum.

For the full financial year FY25, Nalco’s net profit soared to Rs 5,267.94 crore, more than doubling from Rs 1,988.46 crore in FY24. Annual revenue also climbed to Rs 16,787.63 crore, up from Rs 13,149.15 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company attributed its strong performance to firm aluminium and alumina prices, enhanced operational efficiency, and the successful execution of expansion projects. Notably, Nalco achieved its highest-ever bauxite excavation of 76.48 lakh tonnes and record domestic metal sales of 4.55 lakh tonnes during the year.

Management highlighted that the company’s growth gained significant momentum in the third and fourth quarters of FY25, reflecting in both financial performance and operational achievements.

The focus on efficiency, cost optimisation, and a motivated workforce has enabled Nalco to maintain competitive pricing despite a dynamic market environment. Strategic process improvements and a commitment to performance have further strengthened the company’s position.

Looking ahead, Nalco is committed to sustaining its growth trajectory through strategic expansions. Key initiatives include the fifth-stream expansion of its alumina refinery, operationalisation of the Pottangi bauxite mines, and proposed expansions of its smelter and captive power plants.

These projects are expected to provide a solid foundation for long-term, sustainable growth and reinforce Nalco’s standing in the global aluminium sector.

Analysts remain optimistic about Nalco’s prospects, with consensus estimates suggesting a potential 19% upside for the stock from current levels.

The company’s strong Q4 results, record operational achievements, and clear strategic roadmap have positioned it as a key beneficiary of the ongoing strength in aluminium markets and rising industrial demand. As Nalco continues to deliver on its expansion plans, investors are likely to keep the stock in sharp focus in the coming quarters.