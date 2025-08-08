National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) share price: 38.54 AUD — what’s driving the move today | NAB Stock Price

National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) is quoted at 38.54 AUD, trading near recent highs as investors digest aggressive fixed‑rate cuts and a supportive macro backdrop ahead of the next RBA decision.

NAB recently trimmed fixed home loan rates by up to 25bps, taking its headline two‑year owner‑occupier offer to 5.19% and signaling confidence in funding costs and competitive positioning. The pricing shift aligns with expectations for further monetary easing into late 2025 and early 2026, a path NAB’s own economics team broadly anticipates.

The rate action also stands out against a divergent move from peer ANZ, which lifted its digital‑only ANZ Plus variable rates for new borrowers by 0.16ppt to 5.75% for owner‑occupiers and 6.05% for investors, underscoring a margin‑protective stance rather than front‑book discounting.

That divergence may be constructive for NAB’s near‑term mortgage application flow as fixed products regain appeal with borrowers positioning ahead of a potential August RBA cut.

From a catalyst perspective, investors are weighing three near‑term supports: improving fixed‑rate competitiveness, broad market expectations for additional RBA easing that could lower deposit and wholesale funding costs over time, and evidence that big‑four pricing dispersion can steer incremental share in key segments.

While ANZ’s policy tweaks aim to ease access for business owners and self‑employed borrowers, the simultaneous variable‑rate lift for new customers highlights a tactical approach to profitability that contrasts with NAB’s sharper fixed pricing.

Price action data indicate NAB shares have been trading in the high‑38s this week, consistent with a steady bid across the majors as the market calibrates to the rate‑cut backdrop.

With the headline quote at 38.54 AUD, attention turns to updates on mortgage volumes, deposit betas, and funding spreads through the coming RBA window, where cumulative easing and competitive dynamics will shape banks’ net interest margins into FY26.