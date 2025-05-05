National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX: NAB) share price down 2% today

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX: NAB) shares are down around 2% today amid a broader pullback in Australian financial stocks and ongoing sector-specific challenges.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.3% on Monday, with financials leading the decline as investors reacted to disappointing earnings from peers and persistent concerns about margin pressures.

A key factor weighing on NAB’s share price is the negative sentiment following Westpac’s recent results, which missed profit expectations and highlighted narrowing loan margins and rising global trade risks.

This led to a sector-wide sell-off, with other major banks like Commonwealth Bank and ANZ also trading lower. NAB itself was down 1.4% in early trade, reflecting this broader trend.

Additionally, NAB continues to face headwinds from increased competition in business banking, higher impairment charges, and a small decline in net interest margin due to funding costs and lending competition. The recent departure of NAB’s Chief Financial Officer to Westpac has also contributed to investor uncertainty.

In summary, NAB’s share price decline today is primarily driven by negative sector sentiment following Westpac’s earnings miss, ongoing margin pressures, and internal challenges related to competition and management changes.