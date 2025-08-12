National Bank of Canada FI discloses $16.81 million stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) | BABA stock price

National Bank of Canada FI reported holding $16.81 million worth of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares in its latest quarterly filing, highlighting continued institutional interest in the Chinese e-commerce giant despite a volatile backdrop for China tech equities.

The position reflects ownership of approximately 127,180 BABA shares following a substantial reduction during the first quarter, when the firm sold more than 1.2 million shares, according to the disclosure.

The filing arrives as Alibaba’s ADRs trade well above their 12‑month low, supported by improving profitability metrics and ongoing capital return, even as the company recalibrates strategy around core commerce, international expansion, logistics, and cloud services.

Market data cited alongside the filing shows a 12‑month range from $77.74 to $148.43 and balance-sheet strength, including a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 and quick ratio of 1.55, factors closely watched by institutional allocators assessing durability through macro cycles.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and average price target around $153, though views diverge on the pace of monetization and the impact of competition and regulation across China and overseas businesses.

Recent coverage indicates select firms have trimmed targets amid near‑term execution questions, while others maintain buy ratings tied to cash generation and optionality in AI-inflected cloud and international commerce segments.