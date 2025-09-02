Net Worth by Age: How Do You Compare to Your Peer Group in 2025?

It’s natural to wonder how your financial health compares to others in your age group. Understanding the typical net worth for your peers can provide valuable context for your own financial journey and help you set realistic goals for the future.

What is Net Worth?

Net worth is a key indicator of your financial health, representing the total value of your assets minus your liabilities. In simple terms, it’s what you own minus what you owe.

Assets include cash, investments, retirement accounts, real estate, and other valuable possessions.

Liabilities encompass all of your debts, such as mortgages, car loans, student loans, and credit card balances.

A higher net worth generally signifies a stronger financial position.

Average and Median Net Worth by Age

Net worth tends to increase with age as individuals advance in their careers, pay down debt, and benefit from the long-term growth of their investments. However, it’s important to distinguish between average and median net worth.

The average net worth can be skewed by extremely high or low values, while the median represents the midpoint, offering a more realistic picture for the typical household.

Based on the most recent data from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, here is a look at how net worth is distributed across different age groups in the United States :

Age Group Average Net Worth Median Net Worth Under 35 $183,500 $39,000 35-44 $549,600 $135,600 45-54 $975,800 $247,200 55-64 $1,566,900 $364,500 65-74 $1,794,600 $409,900 75+ $1,624,100 $335,600

As the data shows, net worth typically peaks between the ages of 65 and 74, after which individuals often begin to draw down their savings for retirement.

How to Improve Your Net Worth

If you’re not satisfied with your current net worth, there are several steps you can take to improve it. The fundamental strategy is to increase your assets while reducing your liabilities.

Key strategies include:

Controlling Spending: This is one of the most effective ways to increase your net worth, as it frees up more money for saving and investing.

Consistently contribute to retirement accounts, especially if your employer offers a matching contribution.

Consistently contribute to retirement accounts, especially if your employer offers a matching contribution. Reducing High-Interest Debt: Focus on paying down debt with high interest rates, such as credit cards and personal loans.

Focus on paying down debt with high interest rates, such as credit cards and personal loans. Increasing Income: Explore opportunities for career growth, side businesses, or passive income streams to boost your earnings.

Tracking your net worth is a powerful way to gauge your financial progress over time. While comparing your financial situation to your peers can be a useful benchmark, the most important thing is to focus on your own financial goals.

By consistently saving, investing, and managing debt, you can build a strong financial future, regardless of how you compare to others.

