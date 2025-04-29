Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has reached a new milestone, with its stock climbing towards the $1,120 mark and touching a fresh 52-week high. This surge reflects the company’s strong financial performance and its continued dominance in the streaming industry.

In its most recent earnings report, Netflix exceeded analyst expectations with adjusted earnings per share of $6.61, surpassing the consensus estimate of $5.69.

Although the company slightly missed revenue expectations, its robust earnings performance and optimistic outlook for the year have bolstered investor confidence. Netflix’s revenue grew by over 12% year-over-year to $10.54 billion, driven by increased subscriber engagement and the success of its original content offerings.

The stock’s recent gains are also attributed to Netflix’s strategic expansion into new areas, such as live and interactive content, which are expected to drive future growth. The company aims to double its revenue by 2030 and reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion, reflecting its ambitious plans for expansion and innovation.

As of the latest trading, Netflix’s stock price is around $1,115.93, marking a significant increase from its 52-week low of $544.25. The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately $474.9 billion, underscoring its position as a leading player in the entertainment sector.

Analysts generally maintain a positive outlook for Netflix, with a consensus price target of $1,099.23 per share. While some analysts see potential for further upside, others caution that the stock may be nearing its peak, given its recent highs.

Despite these mixed views, Netflix remains a top pick for many investors due to its strong brand presence and ongoing innovation in the streaming space.