Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Drops First Full Trailer, Confirms 2026 Return

Netflix has unveiled the first full trailer for One Piece Season 2, setting the stage for the Straw Hat Pirates’ Grand Line debut and confirming a 2026 release window.

The footage teases a faithful run through early Grand Line arcs, spotlighting Loguetown through Drum Island, with quick cuts of Smoker’s pursuit, Baroque Works intrigue, and the long-anticipated live-action debut of Tony Tony Chopper.

The trailer leans into scale and continuity after the breakout success of Season 1, signaling a broader world and higher stakes as Luffy’s crew expands. Mr. 3’s wax powers, frigid Drum Island vistas, and hints of Chopper’s backstory suggest a mix of spectacle and character-driven drama that mirrors the source material’s tonal shifts.

Returning Straw Hats feature prominently, while new faces from Baroque Works point to the franchise’s expanding rogues’ gallery.

Production wrapped earlier, paving the way for a measured marketing cadence into 2026. The creative team appears to be doubling down on creature design and practical effects to bring Chopper and the Grand Line’s eccentricities to life, an area fans have watched closely.

Momentum from Season 1’s global reception gives Netflix a clear runway, with Season 2 positioned as a test of the adaptation’s durability as it tackles denser arcs and fan-favorite beats.

With anticipation building, the trailer’s message is clear: One Piece is moving confidently into its next phase—bigger seas, tougher enemies, and a growing crew—while keeping its adventurous heart intact ahead of its 2026 premiere.