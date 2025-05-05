Nifty, Sensex up 10% in 2 months… Will this rise continue?

Stock markets have been volatile as geopolitical tensions roil South Asia and tariff conflicts across continents. In the same period, the Sensex has gained 7,000 points in two months.

The Nifty has gained 10%. The stock market has also grown despite the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

What is the reason for the market rally? The dollar has weakened sharply and the rupee has hit its highest level in the last five months. Similarly, global crude oil prices have fallen. All this has led to FIIs investing about $4.5 billion in just 11 trading sessions.

The markets, which were recently at 22,000 points, are now trading above 24,300 points, said Amar Deo Singh, head of Angel One. This is a 10% rise in a very short period of time. So, you can sell stocks that are in profit and take profits.

Singh added that the Nifty may face resistance at 24,400 points and if that level is breached, it will rise towards 24,700–24,800 points. It is a buy-on-tips market, but investors should be a little cautious at the current levels due to the sharp rise.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit, attributes the strong market performance to the US tax relaxation, which has led to increased FII investment in the Indian market.