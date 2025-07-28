Nike Stock (NYSE: NKE) Jumps as JPMorgan Upgrade Sparks Optimism for Turnaround and 19% Upside | Nike Stock Price

Nike shares surged Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. elevated the world’s largest sportswear maker to “Overweight” from “Neutral,” citing confidence in the company’s multi-year recovery plan and assigning a new $93 price target—representing potential upside of 18%–19% from current levels.

The move follows upbeat commentary from analyst Matthew Boss, who highlighted that Nike is now at an inflection point for revenue growth and profit margins after several challenging quarters.

JPMorgan’s upgrade points to five pillars behind Nike’s anticipated rebound: improved inventory alignment with global sales, strong momentum in wholesale orderbooks, increased product innovation (with a boost expected from the upcoming soccer World Cup), robust retail demand, and a targeted return to healthy, full-priced sales.

These factors are expected to generate high-teens to 20% annual earnings growth through 2030 and restore operating margins to 10% by fiscal 2028, up from the current 5.3%. An additional boost of 200–300 basis points to margins is projected beyond FY2028 if momentum persists.

The upgrade comes on the heels of a better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings report, where Nike trimmed inventories and stabilized margins despite a 12% revenue decline.

CEO Elliott Hill noted that the company is past the worst of its restructuring and is focused on driving performance in key product categories, reconnecting with wholesale channels, and rebalancing its direct-to-consumer strategy.

While digital sales and China demand remain headwinds, traders are showing renewed confidence that the company’s turnaround will accelerate into the second half of 2026 and beyond.

Nike’s shares climbed over 4% on the news, marking their highest level in five months as institutional and retail investors alike embraced the vision of recovery. With influential Wall Street voices upgrading ratings and raising targets, market sentiment points towards a sustained rebound—making Nike a top turnaround candidate to watch this earnings season.