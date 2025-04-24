Nintendo Switch 2 Now Available for Pre-Order in the US

Today is an exciting day for gamers as pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch 2 start in the United States. After months of waiting and some uncertainty about pricing and availability, major stores like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are now accepting pre-orders. Amazon is expected to start soon as well. The official release date for the console is June 5, 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99. A bundle that includes the game Mario Kart World is available for $499.99, while Mario Kart World can be bought separately for $79.99. Other games available for pre-order include upgraded versions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Kirby and The Forgotten Land, each priced at $79.99. Titles like Donkey Kong Bananza and Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion are available for $69.99.

The Switch 2 has several improvements over the original model, including better graphics, improved controllers, and a larger display. It offers 256 GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD Express card for faster data transfer. This helps reduce download times and speeds up game loading.

For players looking to upgrade from existing Switch games, Nintendo is offering Upgrade Packs. For example, the upgrade pack for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom costs $10, letting players access enhanced features without buying the full game again.

To get a Switch 2 on launch day, it’s important to act quickly due to high demand and limited stock. GameStop is offering trade-in deals for older Switch models, and Walmart promises delivery by 9 AM on June 5 for orders placed by June 4. Nintendo will prioritize pre-orders for Switch Online subscribers with a good gameplay history.