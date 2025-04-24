The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for pre-order in the United States, with major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy opening their pre-order systems at midnight ET on April 24. GameStop followed suit at 11 a.m. ET, offering both online and in-store pre-orders.

The console is priced at $449, while the Mario Kart World bundle is available for $499, offering a $30 savings compared to purchasing the game and console separately.

Nintendo Switch 2

Demand for the Switch 2 is extremely high, with stock at several retailers selling out rapidly. Target and Walmart experienced technical issues during the pre-order process, with many users facing difficulties at checkout. Despite these challenges, some customers managed to secure their pre-orders before stock ran out.

Best Buy also faced issues, displaying a “coming soon” button for about 30 minutes before allowing customers to place orders, which were often canceled due to stock constraints.

For those still looking to secure a Switch 2, it’s crucial to act quickly. Walmart is promising launch day delivery for orders placed by 8 a.m. on June 4, while Best Buy will open stores at midnight on June 5 for pre-order pickups. GameStop is also hosting midnight launch events to celebrate the console’s release.

The Switch 2 is set to officially launch on June 5, and its popularity is expected to continue, driven by a robust lineup of games including Mario Kart World, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Street Fighter 6. As the pre-order window remains open, fans are advised to monitor retailer websites closely for restocks or additional availability announcements.