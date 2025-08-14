Nio (NYSE: NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030 | Nio Stock Price

24/7 Wall St. projects a cautious 2025 followed by larger upside potential later in the decade, anchored by delivery growth and a multi-brand strategy but tempered by competition and execution risk.
Headline Forecasts
- 2025 target: $4.21 based on ~60% revenue growth and a 1x price-to-sales multiple, implying a modest decline versus the price at the time of their analysis.
- 2026–2030 path: $6.12 (2026), $13.80 (2027), $24.01 (2028), $16.45 (2029), and $23.56 (2030), reflecting an S‑curve of scaling and later-cycle multiple expansion.
- Valuation framework: Price-to-sales multiples step up from 1x in 2025–2026 to 1.5x in 2027–2029 and 2x by 2030, applied to a revenue ramp modeled from CNY97.1B in 2025 to CNY189.5B in 2030.
Street Context
- Analyst 12‑month targets cluster near the mid‑$4s with a range up to ~$8, and an overall more cautious stance near term compared with the long-term upside sketched by 24/7 Wall St.
Operating Backdrop and Recent Data Points
- July 2025 deliveries: 21,017 units across NIO, ONVO, and FIREFLY; year‑to‑date deliveries at 135,167 (+25.2% YoY); cumulative 806,731 as of Jul 31, 2025.
- Brand mix in July: 12,675 NIO, 5,976 ONVO, 2,366 FIREFLY; ONVO L90 launch announced with deliveries commencing shortly after.
What Drives the Long-Term Case
- Multi-brand expansion and international push are intended to broaden addressable markets while leveraging battery-swap infrastructure and technology investments.
- The model assumes Nio can translate delivery growth into higher revenue and a re‑rating of sales multiples as scale and margins improve toward the end of the decade.
Key Watch Items
- Execution on ONVO and FIREFLY launches and subsequent margin trajectory, given cost pressure from expansion.
- Monthly delivery cadence vs. seasonality and competition in China, as well as the pace of international growth.
- Whether revenue and profitability milestones materialize to support the step-up in valuation multiples embedded in 2027–2030 targets.
Note: The figures and projections summarized here reflect 24/7 Wall St.’s published framework and recent company-reported delivery data; they are not investment advice and remain sensitive to macro, regulatory, and competitive developments.