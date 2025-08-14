Nio (NYSE: NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030 | Nio Stock Price

24/7 Wall St. projects a cautious 2025 followed by larger upside potential later in the decade, anchored by delivery growth and a multi-brand strategy but tempered by competition and execution risk.

Headline Forecasts

2025 target: $4.21 based on ~60% revenue growth and a 1x price-to-sales multiple, implying a modest decline versus the price at the time of their analysis.

2026–2030 path: $6.12 (2026), $13.80 (2027), $24.01 (2028), $16.45 (2029), and $23.56 (2030), reflecting an S‑curve of scaling and later-cycle multiple expansion.

Valuation framework: Price-to-sales multiples step up from 1x in 2025–2026 to 1.5x in 2027–2029 and 2x by 2030, applied to a revenue ramp modeled from CNY97.1B in 2025 to CNY189.5B in 2030.

Street Context

Analyst 12‑month targets cluster near the mid‑$4s with a range up to ~$8, and an overall more cautious stance near term compared with the long-term upside sketched by 24/7 Wall St.

Operating Backdrop and Recent Data Points

July 2025 deliveries: 21,017 units across NIO, ONVO, and FIREFLY; year‑to‑date deliveries at 135,167 (+25.2% YoY); cumulative 806,731 as of Jul 31, 2025.

Brand mix in July: 12,675 NIO, 5,976 ONVO, 2,366 FIREFLY; ONVO L90 launch announced with deliveries commencing shortly after.

What Drives the Long-Term Case

Multi-brand expansion and international push are intended to broaden addressable markets while leveraging battery-swap infrastructure and technology investments.

The model assumes Nio can translate delivery growth into higher revenue and a re‑rating of sales multiples as scale and margins improve toward the end of the decade.

Key Watch Items

Execution on ONVO and FIREFLY launches and subsequent margin trajectory, given cost pressure from expansion.

Monthly delivery cadence vs. seasonality and competition in China, as well as the pace of international growth.

Whether revenue and profitability milestones materialize to support the step-up in valuation multiples embedded in 2027–2030 targets.

Note: The figures and projections summarized here reflect 24/7 Wall St.’s published framework and recent company-reported delivery data; they are not investment advice and remain sensitive to macro, regulatory, and competitive developments.