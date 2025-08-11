Nio’s L90 Launch Boosts Sales: Is This the Turning Point for NIO Stock? | NIO Share Price

Nio’s new SUV model, the Onvo L90, has quickly gained popularity since deliveries began on August 1, 2025. This could be a key moment for the struggling Chinese electric vehicle maker. A smart pricing strategy and strong initial interest from customers have revived investor interest after the stock has struggled for the past four years.

Strong Start for the L90

The L90’s launch has been impressive. In just three days after deliveries started, it became one of the top three large SUVs in China based on insurance data. Nio delivered 1,976 units in the first 72 hours and aims to deliver over 10,000 L90s in August. If achieved, this would make it one of Nio’s best-selling models.

Only two other Nio models have reached over 10,000 monthly sales: the ES6, which sold 11,118 units in July 2023, and the Onvo L60, with 10,528 units delivered in December 2024. The early numbers suggest the L90 could join this group.

Affordable Pricing Attracts Buyers

The L90’s appeal comes from its competitive price of around $36,860, including the battery. This is lower than expected before its launch. Customers can select a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, which lowers the price to about $25,000, making premium features more accessible.

This pricing strategy seems effective. Delivery wait times have already increased from 5-7 weeks to 8-10 weeks, showing high demand that exceeds initial production capacity. Over 70% of customers are choosing the BaaS option, which helps streamline deliveries.

The success of the L90 is positively impacting other Nio models. Reports show that Nio Group received over 10,000 new orders in the first week of August, up from 7,930 units the week before. The popularity of the L90 is boosting demand for other models across Nio, Onvo, and Firefly brands.

Nio’s factory in Hefei is now operating at full capacity with extra shifts to keep up with demand.

Stock Valuation and Analyst Opinions

Despite the promising start of the L90, Wall Street remains cautious about Nio stock. Out of 16 analysts, only four rate it as a buy, while eleven recommend holding, and one advises selling. The average price target of $4.54 has been surpassed, but the highest target of $8.10 still indicates a 73% potential upside.

Nio’s forward price-sales ratio is 0.79x, lower than competitors like Xpeng Motors and Li Auto. However, these rivals have shown better execution and higher profits, which partly justifies Nio’s lower valuation.

For Nio’s stock to rise consistently, the company needs to achieve two important goals: increase monthly delivery numbers and improve profit margins. The L90’s pricing strategy raises concerns about profitability, especially after a 15% price cut from earlier expectations

Nio aims to break even by Q4 2025, making the L90’s performance crucial. In the first half of 2025, Nio delivered 114,150 vehicles—a 31% increase from the previous year—and hopes to double its output from roughly 165,000 units in 2023.