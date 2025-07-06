Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in US and Canada Amid Engine Failure Risk | Nissan stock

Nissan has announced a sweeping recall of more than 480,000 vehicles across the United States and Canada due to a manufacturing defect that poses a risk of engine failure. The recall, disclosed in early July, affects a range of popular models from both Nissan and its luxury brand Infiniti, raising significant concerns for drivers and the automaker alike.

Affected Models and Years

The recall covers the following vehicles equipped with Nissan’s variable compression turbo (VC-Turbo) engines:

2021–2024 Nissan Rogue

2019–2020 Nissan Altima

2019–2022 Infiniti QX50

2022 Infiniti QX55

In the United States, approximately 443,899 vehicles are impacted, while Canada accounts for an additional 37,837 vehicles

Nature of the Defect

At the heart of the recall is a potential manufacturing flaw in the engine’s bearing components. Specifically, the defect affects the main, A-, C-, and L-link bearings within the 1.5-liter three-cylinder and 2.0-liter four-cylinder VC-Turbo engines. If these bearings fail, it can lead to engine damage and, in some cases, complete engine failure while driving—a scenario that increases the risk of crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes that bearing failures are unlikely to be instantaneous. Instead, they tend to develop gradually, giving drivers warning signs such as abnormal engine noises or dashboard warning lights.

Inspection and Repair Process

Owners of affected vehicles will receive notification letters beginning in late August. Upon receiving the notice, drivers are advised to bring their vehicles to authorized Nissan or Infiniti dealerships for inspection. The inspection will focus on the engine oil pan:

If metal debris is found, the engine will be repaired or replaced at no cost to the owner.

If no debris is detected, dealers will replace the engine oil (and, for some models, the oil pan gasket) and reprogram the engine control module as a precautionary measure.

All repairs and inspections will be performed free of charge.

What Owners Should Do

Nissan urges vehicle owners to check if their car is included in the recall by using the VIN lookup tool on the company’s website or the NHTSA portal. Owners should remain attentive to any unusual engine noises or warning lights and seek service promptly if symptoms arise.

This recall marks one of the largest in Nissan’s recent history and highlights ongoing challenges in automotive manufacturing quality control. The company states that the recall is part of its ongoing commitment to customer safety and is working closely with regulators to resolve the issue efficiently.