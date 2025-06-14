‘No Kings’ Protests: Anti-Trump Erupt Across US as Military Parade Looms; Officials Urge Calm

This weekend, the United States saw one of the largest coordinated protests in recent history. Across the country, crowds gathered under the ‘No Kings’ banner to push back against what they call President Trump’s authoritarian moves.

The protests took place as Trump prepared to host a huge military parade in Washington, D.C., marking both the Army’s 250th anniversary and his 79th birthday. Officials urged calm, but the mood was electric as Americans from all walks of life made their voices heard.

What Sparked the ‘No Kings’ Protests?

The ‘No Kings’ protests were not just about one issue. They became a rallying point for people upset with President Trump’s policies, especially his approach to immigration, the justice system, and what many see as a growing trend toward authoritarian rule.

The movement was fueled by recent federal immigration raids that led to arrests and unrest in cities like Los Angeles, where National Guard troops and even Marines were sent in to help local police.

But the protests also took aim at the president’s decision to hold a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., which critics called a show of personal power rather than a true celebration of the Army’s history. The parade, estimated to cost between $25 million and $45 million, featured tanks, helicopters, and thousands of soldiers—making it the biggest military parade since the 1991 Gulf War.

Where and How Did the Protests Happen?

The ‘No Kings’ protests were everywhere. Organizers said they had events planned in nearly 2,000 locations across all 50 states, from big cities like New York, Atlanta, and Chicago to small towns in Wyoming, Utah, and West Virginia. There were even solidarity protests in other countries, including Mexico, Britain, and Germany.

In Philadelphia, the main rally was held in Love Park. Despite light rain, crowds came out to chant, wave signs, and sing protest songs. In Atlanta, the rally outside the state Capitol quickly filled up, with people spilling onto the streets. Los Angeles saw drum circles and marches outside City Hall, while in Charlotte, North Carolina, protesters chanted, “We have no kings.”

The mood at most events was peaceful, but the message was clear: people wanted to stand up for democracy and push back against what they saw as a president acting more like a king than a public servant.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)