Northland lifts SoundHound (SOUN) AI target to $14.50, upgrades to Outperform on growth momentum | SoundHound Stock Price

Northland Capital Markets raised its SoundHound AI price target to $14.50 from $8 and upgraded the stock to Outperform, citing a rapid return to organic growth and a strengthening second-half pipeline.

The call follows SoundHound’s recent Q2 beat—highlighted by a 217% year-over-year revenue jump—which has sharpened focus on execution and visibility across automotive, restaurant automation, and enterprise AI verticals.

Northland’s move marks a notable shift from its prior Market Perform stance and aligns with improving sentiment after the company’s updated outlook, with shares having shown pronounced volatility as analyst targets across the Street span $8 to $18. Coverage notes that SoundHound’s product roadmap—including updates to its agentic AI platform and complementary vision AI—could support continued adoption and mix benefits, reinforcing confidence in operating leverage into year-end.

The revised $14.50 target sits above the current consensus average near the low-$11s, reflecting Northland’s more constructive view on execution versus earlier caution in June when the firm maintained an $8 target and Market Perform rating.

Market trackers and news summaries also flag that the upgrade hinges on sustained organic growth resumption and a “healthy” bookings pipeline in 2H25, factors that could help narrow valuation dispersion as fundamentals track to guidance.

Investors will watch whether recent momentum translates into durable subscription and licensing trends, with attention on backlog conversion, margin trajectory, and large-enterprise rollouts tied to SoundHound’s Amelia-driven portfolio—variables that underpin Northland’s upgraded stance and higher target range