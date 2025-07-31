NSDL IPO Day 2: Strong Grey Market Premium, Multiple ‘Subscribe’ Ratings Signal Robust Investor Interest | nsdl ipo allotment status

The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) IPO has captured the market’s attention, evidenced by solid grey market premiums and enthusiastic analyst endorsements as bidding enters its second day.

The public issue, which opened on July 30 and will close on August 1, 2025, has been priced in the range of ₹760 to ₹800 per share, aiming to raise ₹4,011.60 crore via a complete offer-for-sale.

Demand for NSDL shares remains strong. By mid-morning on day two, the IPO was subscribed 2.37 times overall, with retail investors applying for 2.49 times the reserved quota and the non-institutional investor (NII) segment at 4.08 times.

That momentum is further fueled by a robust grey market premium (GMP) of ₹126–135, implying a potential 16% gain upon listing.

Analysts are broadly bullish. Leading brokerages such as Anand Rathi, Fynocrat Technologies, and INVasset PMS all issued ‘subscribe’ recommendations. They highlight NSDL’s resilient annuity-style revenue, sector-leading market share, and comparatively attractive valuations.

At the upper price band, NSDL commands a price-earnings ratio of around 46–47x FY25 earnings, offering a discount to its main peer CDSL, which trades at about 65x, despite NSDL’s greater scale and institutional clout.

NSDL’s financials reinforce its appeal: assets under custody exceed ₹500 lakh crore, with a 66% share by value of all dematerialised securities, and more than 3.9 crore active demat accounts. FY25 revenues rose 12% to ₹1,535 crore, while net profit surged 25% to ₹343 crore, demonstrating high margins and robust cash flows.

The key risks flagged include potential market volatility, evolving regulations, and technological disruption, but analysts generally view the IPO as a rare opportunity to invest in India’s core capital markets infrastructure. The offer’s allotment results are due August 2, with shares expected to list on August 5.