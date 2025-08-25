Nuveen LLC Invests $7.76 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. | HBI Stock Price

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. worth approximately $7.76 million during the first quarter, marking the investment management firm’s entry into the textile maker’s stock. This investment represents a new position for Nuveen, which manages $1.3 trillion in assets under management as a global investment firm.

The timing of Nuveen’s investment appears strategic, as Hanesbrands has shown strong recent performance. The stock currently trades around $6.30, with the company reporting better-than-expected earnings in its second quarter 2025 results. Hanesbrands beat consensus estimates by posting $0.24 earnings per share versus the expected $0.18, while generating $991.33 million in revenue.

Several other institutional investors have also been active in Hanesbrands during the same period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position by 11.5% during the first quarter, while other firms including NewEdge Advisors LLC, Summit Investment Advisors Inc., and Fifth Third Bancorp have also boosted their holdings. Currently, 80.31% of Hanesbrands stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst sentiment has improved following the company’s recent earnings beat. UBS Group raised its price target from $8.00 to $9.00 with a “buy” rating, while Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from “hold” to “strong-buy”. Wells Fargo also upgraded from “underweight” to “equal weight” while increasing its price target from $5.00 to $6.00.

Hanesbrands has been executing transformative initiatives including debt reduction, asset sales, and technology upgrades to improve margins. The company raised its 2025 revenue guidance following the strong quarterly performance, suggesting continued operational improvements ahead.