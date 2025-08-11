Nvidia and AMD to Pay 15% of China AI Chip Sales to U.S. Under Unusual License Deal | nvidia Stock price

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to remit 15% of revenue from certain AI chip sales in China to the U.S. government as a condition for receiving export licenses, an arrangement first reported by the Financial Times and confirmed by U.S. officials to multiple outlets.

The deal specifically applies to Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 accelerators, mid-spec processors designed for China under U.S. export controls, and follows the Commerce Department’s move to begin issuing licenses late last week.

The structure is highly atypical for U.S. export policy—more akin to a license fee than a traditional tax—and raises questions about precedent and policy goals, according to analysts and former officials reacting to the reports. Nvidia said it follows U.S. rules and has not shipped H20 to China for months, while expressing hope that export controls will still allow American firms to compete globally; AMD did not immediately comment.

China remains a critical market: Nvidia generated about $17 billion from China in its fiscal year ended January 26 (13% of total), while AMD reported $6.2 billion from China in 2024 (24% of revenue), underscoring the commercial stakes tied to any resumption of licensed sales.

The 15% payment could compress margins on eligible shipments even as market access reopens, a trade-off investors are weighing as licenses enable deliveries after an April halt to H20 exports that was later reversed.

Officials have not detailed how the U.S. will deploy the proceeds, adding uncertainty to the policy’s duration and scope. For both companies, near-term focus shifts to the cadence of license approvals, shipment timing, Chinese customer eligibility, and the overall revenue impact from partial market restoration under the new terms.