Nvidia CEO Discusses Huawei’s AI Capabilities with U.S. Lawmakers

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently met with U.S. lawmakers to discuss concerns about Huawei Technologies Co.’s rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

During this private meeting with the U.S. House of Foreign Affairs Committee, Huang emphasized Huawei’s significant advancements in AI, particularly in developing its own AI chips for the Chinese market.

This development is seen as a potential threat to Nvidia’s dominance in the global AI chip market, especially given the U.S. restrictions on exporting advanced chips to China.

Huang noted that China is “not behind” in AI, with Huawei being “one of the most formidable technology companies in the world.” He highlighted Huawei’s remarkable progress in computing and networking technologies, which are crucial for advancing AI. This progress has narrowed the gap between China and the U.S. in the AI race, with Huang stating that the two nations are “very close” in terms of AI capabilities.

The meeting also touched on the implications of U.S. chip export restrictions. Nvidia has argued that these restrictions could inadvertently enhance Huawei’s competitiveness by forcing it to develop its own AI chips.

This could lead to increased demand for Huawei’s chips globally, potentially threatening Nvidia’s market share and U.S. technological leadership in AI.

Huang emphasized the need for U.S. policies that foster AI development and competitiveness. He urged the government to focus on enhancing the capabilities of American companies, warning that export controls could jeopardize U.S. dominance in the AI sector.

Nvidia itself has announced plans to invest in AI infrastructure within the U.S., aiming to maintain its competitive edge in the global AI market.