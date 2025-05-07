NVIDIA CEO Highlights AI’s Impact on Jobs and Market Dynamics

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spoke about how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the job market at the Milken Institute Global Conference. He said that AI won’t replace jobs, but those who use it will have an advantage. Huang encouraged people to use AI tools like Perplexity and ChatGPT from OpenAI to learn more about AI applications.

This year, despite the growth of the AI business, NVIDIA’s stock has fallen by 15%. Investors are being cautious, anticipating that while NVIDIA remains financially strong, its growth may not meet the high expectations for 2024.

On a more positive note, recent earnings reports from major tech companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta show optimism about AI services. These companies plan to significantly increase their spending on AI.

At the conference, well-known tech investor Robert Smith said that the opportunities AI presents in tech are too important to ignore. He noted that tech stocks are currently attractively priced, pointing out the potential of AI in these companies.

Smith added that not every company will succeed in AI because they have different levels of control over their processes and data.