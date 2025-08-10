NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position | NVDA

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reported that NVIDIA now represents approximately 6.3% of its portfolio, making the AI chip leader the firm’s second-largest holding, according to its latest Form 13F disclosure.

As of the most recent filing, Zullo held 135,001 shares of NVIDIA valued at about $14.63 million, after trimming its stake by 3.4% during the first quarter. Third-party portfolio trackers likewise show NVIDIA as a top position for the manager alongside other mega-cap technology names.

The positioning underscores persistent institutional conviction in NVIDIA’s data center and AI roadmap, even as some managers rebalance after significant gains. Across the broader shareholder base, institutional ownership remains substantial, with a majority of shares held by funds and other professional investors, reflecting widespread adoption of the AI investment theme in diversified equity portfolios.

NVIDIA shares recently traded near record highs, supported by strong fundamentals including high margins and outsized returns on equity, with consensus expectations pointing to continued revenue growth tied to AI infrastructure spending.

Recent analyst actions have remained broadly constructive, with several firms reiterating or raising targets through midyear amid resilient AI capex signals.

Insider activity has included notable share sales by long-time directors in June, typical of diversification or liquidity events after substantial appreciation; despite these transactions, insider ownership remains meaningful, and the company’s balance sheet and liquidity metrics continue to screen strong on traditional measures.

For allocators, Zullo’s sizing suggests a high-conviction stance within a concentrated large-cap growth sleeve, while the modest trim indicates ongoing risk management after a rapid run-up.