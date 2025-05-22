Nvidia (NVDA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report its quarterly earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Wall Street analysts expect another strong performance, projecting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87—an impressive 42.6% increase year over year.

Revenue forecasts for the quarter stand at $39.3 billion, representing a 51.1% jump from the same period last year. This surge is largely attributed to continued robust demand for Nvidia’s graphics processors, which power both gaming and artificial intelligence applications.

The company’s results are under intense scrutiny, as Nvidia’s earnings have become a key barometer for the broader technology sector, especially amid the ongoing AI boom. Options markets are pricing in significant volatility, with traders bracing for an 8% move in either direction following the announcement.

This could translate to a market capitalisation swing of up to $300 billion, underscoring Nvidia’s outsized influence on the S&P 500 and global tech indices.

Despite recent U.S. export restrictions on Nvidia’s H20 chips to China—estimated to impact revenue by $15 billion—analysts remain optimistic about a potential top-line beat. Some, however, have trimmed their price targets, citing near-term uncertainties around supply chain constraints and the rollout of Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell architecture.

Investors are keenly awaiting guidance on Blackwell chip production and shipping timelines, as any delays could affect revenue and margins in the coming quarters.

Market watchers will also focus on management’s commentary regarding second-quarter guidance and the pace of AI infrastructure adoption. While some analysts expect a slight quarter-to-quarter revenue dip, there is broad consensus that growth could reaccelerate in the second half of 2025 as new products begin shipping and export restrictions potentially ease.

Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report is poised to be a pivotal event for both the company and the broader tech market. Investors should closely monitor the results and management’s outlook, as these will likely set the tone for technology stocks in the months ahead.