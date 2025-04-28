Nvidia Share price Slide in Pre-Market as Huawei’s AI Chip Threat Intensifies

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading lower in pre-market hours as investor jitters mount over the growing competitive threat from China’s Huawei in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.

The dip follows reports that Huawei is preparing to launch its most advanced AI processors yet, directly targeting Nvidia’s dominance in China’s lucrative AI sector.

The latest pressure point comes from Huawei’s Ascend 910C and the newly unveiled 910D chips, which are designed to rival Nvidia’s H100 GPU-a staple for AI training and inference worldwide. Huawei’s aggressive push is a direct response to U.S. export restrictions that have effectively barred Nvidia from selling its most advanced chips, including the H100 and H20, to Chinese customers.

These restrictions have already forced Nvidia to write down $5.5 billion in unsold inventory and brace for a potential revenue hit of up to $16 billion this year, as China accounted for roughly 13% of the company’s annual revenue in 2024.

The impact on Nvidia’s stock has been swift and severe. Shares have dropped as much as 28% year-to-date, with recent pre-market trading reflecting further declines. The sell-off accelerated after news broke that Huawei’s 910C chip-already in mass production-delivers up to 60% of the H100’s inference performance and is being rapidly adopted by major Chinese tech firms.

The 910D, which Huawei claims could surpass the H100 in capability, is set for initial sampling in late May, with mass shipments of the 910C to begin as early as next month.

This competitive surge from Huawei is not just about performance metrics. China’s AI ecosystem is quickly adapting, with domestic chipmakers like Huawei and Cambricon now supplying 75% of the local market.

Chinese companies are also repurposing consumer-grade graphics cards and establishing offshore computing nodes to circumvent U.S. restrictions, further eroding Nvidia’s market share.

Analysts are divided on the long-term implications. Some warn that U.S. export controls have effectively handed the Chinese AI chip market to local players, permanently diminishing Nvidia’s prospects in the region. Others point to Nvidia’s unmatched software ecosystem, particularly its CUDA platform, as a key differentiator that could help the company weather the storm globally.

For now, the market remains on edge. With Huawei’s rapid innovation and China’s push for semiconductor self-sufficiency, Nvidia faces a formidable challenge that is reshaping the global AI chip landscape. Investors will be watching closely as both companies vie for supremacy in one of technology’s most critical battlegrounds.