Nvidia Stock Price Today Rises as Company, AMD Agree to 15% China AI Chip Revenue Share with US Government | AMD Stock Price

Nvidia shares ticked higher after reports the U.S. is granting export licenses for certain AI chips bound for China, on the condition that Nvidia and AMD remit 15% of related sales to the U.S. government. The arrangement covers Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308—lower-spec accelerators designed to meet export rules—effectively reopening a constrained channel while adding a novel cost layer.

Investors are weighing a straightforward trade-off: regained access to a key market versus thinner margins on eligible shipments. Early estimates suggest the levy could trim product-level gross margins meaningfully, though the company-wide impact may be modest given Nvidia’s broader mix. For now, the market appears to prefer restored volumes and clearer policy visibility over the margin drag.

The deal is unusual—more akin to a license fee than a tax—and it raises questions about duration, scope, and whether pricing can be adjusted to offset the fee without dampening demand. Attention now shifts to the pace of license approvals, shipment timing, customer eligibility in China, and whether manufacturers can pass through some of the cost.

Bottom line: the policy adds complexity but reduces uncertainty. If deliveries ramp smoothly, the net effect could be positive for revenue momentum even as profitability on these specific products is clipped. Investors will watch execution and any further guidance on how the revenue-share framework evolves.