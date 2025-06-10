Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) Stock Pulls Back Despite Regulatory Milestone, But AI Power Play Keeps Outlook Bright | OKLO Stock

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) experienced a modest pullback in recent trading, dipping 2.24% to close at $53.05. The decline appears to be a bout of profit-taking, which is unsurprising given the stock’s explosive long-term performance, including a staggering 541% gain over the past year and a 95% surge in the last month alone.

This short-term dip contrasts sharply with a significant regulatory step forward that strengthens the advanced fission company’s long-term growth prospects, particularly as it aims to power the energy-hungry artificial intelligence sector.

Oklo announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has accepted its Licensed Operator Topical Report for review.

This milestone is a critical part of Oklo’s strategy to streamline operations for its fleet of Aurora powerhouses. The report proposes licensing operators for the Aurora technology itself, rather than for a single site, which would allow for centralized monitoring and more efficient deployment.

Gaining approval for this model is central to Oklo’s plan to build, own, and operate its reactors, a key differentiator that supports its goal of scalable, rapid commercialization.

The company’s long-term outlook is firmly anchored in the surging demand for clean energy from AI data centers. Oklo has secured a landmark agreement to potentially provide 12 gigawatts of power to data center operator Switch and has expanded its customer pipeline to over 14 gigawatts.

Progress continues at its first commercial deployment site at the Idaho National Laboratory, where operations are targeted to begin between late 2027 and early 2028.

Wall Street is taking notice of this momentum. Seaport Global Securities recently upgraded the stock to a “Buy” with a $71 price target, citing significant progress on its nuclear projects.

Furthermore, a new partnership with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a global leader in nuclear construction, is expected to provide invaluable expertise in manufacturing and supply chain development, bolstering confidence in Oklo’s ability to execute its ambitious plans.

While still pre-revenue, Oklo’s regulatory advancements and strategic positioning have made it a key name to watch in the future of energy.