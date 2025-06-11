OpenAI Taps Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL)  in Unprecedented Cloud Deal Amid Fierce AI Rivalry | GOOGL Stock

OpenAI has inked a deal to use Google’s cloud services to meet its escalating need for computing power. The agreement, finalized in May after months of negotiations, marks an unprecedented collaboration between two of the sector’s most prominent and direct rivals.

The partnership is a significant victory for Google Cloud, which will now supply additional computing capacity to help power OpenAI’s infrastructure for training and running its sophisticated AI models, including ChatGPT.

The deal underscores the sheer scale of computational resources, or “compute,” required to stay at the forefront of the AI race, a demand so immense that it is forcing even the fiercest competitors into strategic alliances. For OpenAI, this move is a crucial step in diversifying its computing sources beyond its primary backer, Microsoft.

Until January 2025, OpenAI had an exclusive data center infrastructure agreement with Microsoft’s Azure cloud service. However, as demand for its services has skyrocketed—with its annualized revenue run rate surging to $10 billion as of June—OpenAI has been actively seeking to broaden its infrastructure partners.

This strategy includes a $500 billion “Stargate” data center initiative with partners like Oracle and SoftBank, as well as multi-billion dollar deals with cloud provider CoreWeave.

The alliance is particularly notable given the direct competition between the two companies. OpenAI’s ChatGPT poses the most significant threat in years to Google’s dominant search business, while Google’s own DeepMind AI division competes directly with OpenAI in developing advanced AI models. By supplying resources to OpenAI, Google is essentially strengthening a capacity-limited competitor, a move that highlights the complex calculus of the AI industry.

For Google, securing OpenAI as a client demonstrates the power of its proprietary AI technology, particularly its in-house Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which it has increasingly made available to external customers.

This deal adds another major name to Google Cloud’s roster, which already includes tech giant Apple and AI startups like Anthropic. The collaboration positions Google Cloud as a neutral provider of high-demand computing resources, furthering its ambition to rival Amazon and Microsoft as the preferred cloud for AI innovation.