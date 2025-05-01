Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Stock Maintains Gains: ORCL Up Over 3% in Afternoon Action

Oracle Corporation’s stock has continued to show resilience, rising over 3% in afternoon trading. This uptick follows a series of recent developments that have influenced investor sentiment towards the company.

Despite facing a challenging start to 2025, with its stock declining nearly 20% year-to-date, Oracle’s cloud business remains a bright spot, with robust growth in its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment.

In its fiscal third-quarter report, Oracle posted revenue of $14.13 billion, marking a 6.4% year-over-year increase. Although this fell short of market expectations, the company’s cloud segment generated $6.2 billion in revenue, up 23% from the previous year.

IaaS revenue surged 49% to $2.7 billion, highlighting the strength of Oracle’s cloud offerings. The company’s remaining performance obligations grew by 62% to $130 billion, indicating a strong backlog that should support future revenue growth.

Oracle has also been expanding its strategic partnerships, including agreements with major tech companies like AWS, Microsoft, and Google. These alliances are crucial for driving Oracle’s cloud expansion and enhancing its competitive position in the market.

Additionally, Oracle recently increased its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.50 per share, signaling confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

As Oracle prepares for its next earnings report, scheduled for June 9, 2025, investors will be closely watching for any updates on its cloud growth trajectory and how it navigates broader market challenges.

Despite some short-term volatility, Oracle’s strong cloud performance and strategic initiatives have maintained investor interest, contributing to the stock’s recent gains.