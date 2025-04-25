Pakistan Stock Markets Crash: India’s Actions, IMF Report, and a Persistent Problem

Pakistan’s stock markets have faced a significant downturn, plummeting by over 2,000 points in recent days. This sharp decline is attributed to a combination of factors, including India’s strong diplomatic stance following a terror attack in Kashmir and a revised economic forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The economic challenges facing Pakistan are multifaceted, reflecting both internal vulnerabilities and external pressures.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in significant casualties, prompted India to take decisive measures against Pakistan. These actions include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing key border crossings, further straining relations between the two nations.

The geopolitical tensions have sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s financial markets, with the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) experiencing a sharp fall. The benchmark KSE-100 index dropped by over 2,000 points in a single day, reflecting investor anxiety and uncertainty about the future.

In addition to these geopolitical tensions, Pakistan’s economy has been under scrutiny due to its reliance on international financial support. The IMF recently revised its growth forecast for Pakistan, lowering it to 2.6% for the current fiscal year.

This adjustment highlights ongoing economic challenges, including fiscal risks and external vulnerabilities. The persistent fiscal and external deficits have contributed to a rise in public debt, making it difficult for Pakistan to sustain economic stability without external aid.

The situation is further complicated by structural issues within Pakistan’s economy, such as a large and rapidly growing population, which has depressed savings and investment rates.

The country’s economic performance over the past few decades has been lacklustre compared to its South Asian neighbours, with living standards improving more slowly. Despite efforts to stabilise the economy through corrective policies under IMF programs, Pakistan continues to face significant economic hurdles.

The recent stock market crash underscores the need for sustainable economic reforms to address these persistent challenges and mitigate the impact of external shocks.