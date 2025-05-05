Palantir (PLTR) Pre-Earnings Show Increased Options Activity

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is drawing intense market attention as it approaches its Q1 2025 earnings release. The data analytics and AI leader has seen a notable surge in options trading activity, signaling that investors are bracing for a significant post-earnings move in the stock.

In the days leading up to the earnings report, Palantir’s options volume has climbed sharply, with a nearly even split between bullish calls and bearish puts. The current implied volatility in the options market points to an anticipated price swing of about 12.4% following the results.

This level of volatility is consistent with Palantir’s history of dramatic post-earnings moves, reflecting both the stock’s popularity and its sensitivity to new information.

Analysts expect Palantir to report robust growth, with consensus estimates forecasting $862.9 million in revenue-a 36% increase year-over-year. The company’s government contracts are projected to deliver $460 million, while commercial revenue is expected to hit $405 million.

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) remains a key driver, especially as enterprises and government agencies ramp up AI adoption.

Despite a strong rally in 2024, with PLTR stock up over 65% year-to-date, Wall Street remains cautious. The average analyst price target suggests limited upside, and most analysts rate the stock as a Hold. Concerns center on Palantir’s high valuation relative to peers, even as its growth story remains compelling.

With options traders betting on a big move, all eyes are on Palantir’s earnings and guidance. Investors should watch for updates on AI adoption, commercial growth, and government contracts. The outcome could set the tone for PLTR’s next chapter, making this earnings report a must-watch event for the market.