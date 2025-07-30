Palo Alto Networks to Acquire CyberArk in $25 Billion Identity Security Deal | CyberArk

Palo Alto Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced on Wednesday a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli identity security pioneer CyberArk in a transaction valued at approximately $25 billion.

This all-cash and stock deal stands as one of the year’s biggest technology mergers and marks a strategic shift by Palo Alto Networks to cement identity security as a core pillar of its AI-driven security platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, CyberArk shareholders will receive $45.00 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto Networks common stock for each share they own, representing a 26% premium to the unaffected 10-day average of CyberArk’s share price as of July 25, 2025.

The transaction, unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the second half of Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora emphasized the transformative potential of the deal, citing the exponential rise of AI and machine identities as catalysts for a new era in cybersecurity. He stated that securing every identity — human, machine, and autonomous AI agent — is now imperative for enterprises facing a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Integrating CyberArk’s renowned expertise in privileged access management and identity security will position the combined company to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive, integrated portfolio.

The agreement comes amid increased consolidation in the cybersecurity sector, following Alphabet’s $32 billion acquisition of Wiz earlier this year. With CyberArk’s established customer base and cutting-edge solutions, the deal is poised to bolster Palo Alto Networks’ appeal to major enterprise clients, accelerate its revenue growth, and enhance gross margins immediately upon closing.

However, early investor reaction was cautious: Palo Alto shares fell more than 7% in premarket trading, extending a 5% drop from the previous session as markets digested the news.