Pearson plc (LON: PSON) Shares Surge Over 5% After Strong H1 2025 Results and Upbeat Outlook | Pearson Stock

Pearson plc (LON: PSON) saw its share price climb 5.03% to 1,126.50 GBX in London trading on August 1, 2025, following the release of robust interim results for the first half of the year. The rally added more than 54 points to the stock price, driven by investor confidence in the company’s operational progress and forward guidance.

The Pearson reported H1 2025 sales of £1.72 billion, up 2% on an underlying basis, while adjusted operating profit also rose 2% to £242 million. These figures not only underscored the group’s resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic environment but also surpassed analyst expectations for operating profit.

Free cash flow soared to £156 million, buoyed by a receipt of £114 million in State Aid tax recovery. The interim dividend rose by 5% to 7.8p per share, and Pearson’s share buyback programme continued apace, with £350 million allocated and balance sheet strength further reinforced.

Management highlighted strategic and operational gains, including the expansion of AI-powered study tools and strategic partnerships with technology leaders such as Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud. The acquisition of eDynamic Learning, a key move supporting Pearson’s Early Careers strategy, was completed during the period.

The company reiterated its commitment to accelerated growth in the second half of 2025, affirming that it remains on track to deliver its full-year guidance.

Market watchers attributed Pearson’s stock surge to its robust interim performance, shareholder-friendly measures like the increased dividend and buyback, and clear signals of continued growth from diversified education and assessment operations.

With an order book strengthened by these strategic moves and steady returns in its core markets, Pearson is positioned as a standout in the global education sector, garnering renewed investor optimism for the rest of 2025.