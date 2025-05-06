PFE Stock Price: Pfizer Inc Named Top Dividend Stock as Insider Buying Surges, Yield Hits 7.21%

Pfizer Inc. has been recognized as a leading dividend stock, attracting attention from investors after recent insider buying activity and a dividend yield that has climbed to 7.21 percent.

The pharmaceutical giant, known for its consistent shareholder returns, announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.43 per share for the first and second quarters of 2025. This marks the company’s 346th consecutive quarterly payout, reinforcing its reputation for reliability among income-focused investors.

Recent filings show that Pfizer board members and executives have been purchasing shares in the company. Notably, board member Ronald Blaylock acquired nearly $500,000 worth of Pfizer stock in February, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Pfizer’s dividend yield now stands well above the industry average, making it one of the most attractive blue-chip stocks for income investors. The company has a history of steady dividend growth, paying uninterrupted dividends for more than 55 years and increasing its payout for 16 consecutive years.

Despite a payout ratio that exceeds 120 percent of earnings and approaches 100 percent of cash flow, Pfizer’s management has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and growing its dividend. The company continues to generate strong cash flow, even as it navigates patent expirations and increased competition in the pharmaceutical sector.

Institutional investors own more than two-thirds of Pfizer’s outstanding shares, while the general public holds over 32 percent. The recent wave of insider buying further aligns the interests of management with those of long-term shareholders.

With its elevated yield, robust track record, and insider confidence, Pfizer stands out as a top choice for investors seeking stable income in a volatile market.