Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Posts Mixed Q1 Results Amid Revenue Decline

Pfizer Inc. recently announced its first-quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a mixed performance that highlighted both challenges and resilience in the face of a volatile global environment.

The company reported revenue of $13.72 billion, marking an 8% decline from the same period last year and falling short of analysts’ expectations of $13.91 billion.

This decrease was primarily driven by a significant drop in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral medication, Paxlovid, which plummeted by 76% year-over-year to $491 million.

Despite the revenue shortfall, Pfizer delivered robust earnings performance, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reaching $0.92, surpassing analyst projections of $0.66.

This strong earnings performance was supported by the company’s ongoing cost-reduction initiatives, which are expected to yield substantial savings. Pfizer initially aimed for $4.5 billion in net cost savings by the end of 2025 but has now increased this target to approximately $7.7 billion by 2027.

These savings will be achieved through enhanced digital enablement, process simplification, and restructuring efforts.

CEO Albert Bourla emphasized Pfizer’s strategic focus on strengthening its research and development (R&D) capabilities and improving operational efficiency. The company has made significant progress in these areas, which are crucial for navigating the unpredictable external environment.

Pfizer’s R&D efforts are being bolstered by recent acquisitions, including the $43 billion deal for Seagen, which is expected to help mitigate the revenue gap anticipated from patent expirations later in the decade.

Pfizer maintained its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $61 billion to $64 billion and adjusted EPS range of $2.80 to $3.00. However, this outlook does not account for potential impacts from future tariffs or trade policy changes, which remain unpredictable.

The company is actively monitoring these risks and has formed a team to assess and mitigate any potential effects on its operations.

In the first quarter, Pfizer saw growth in certain product lines, such as the Vyndaqel family, which increased by 33% operationally.

This growth was offset by higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Part D redesign. Despite these challenges, Pfizer remains confident in its ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic market environment.