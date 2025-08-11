Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) Rises 1.44% as Q2 Beats Estimates; EPS Outlook Raised, Revenue Guidance Reaffirmed | Pfizer Stock Price

Pfizer shares edged up 1.44% to $24.58 on August 8, 2025, on turnover of about $890.3 million, ranking 96th by daily market turnover, as investors digested stronger‑than‑expected second‑quarter results and an upgraded profit outlook.

The stock move followed Q2 revenue of $14.7 billion versus expectations near $13.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.78 versus roughly $0.58 consensus, underscoring broad operational growth and disciplined cost execution.

Management reaffirmed 2025 revenue guidance at $61–$64 billion while lifting adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $2.90–$3.10 from $2.80–$3.00, citing improved margin trajectory and pipeline progress; the updated outlook incorporates known headwinds and one‑time items disclosed around recent licensing activity.

Investor updates emphasized double‑digit operational revenue growth, rising contribution from key franchises, and expense control, with R&D and SG&A efficiencies supporting the EPS upgrade despite pricing pressures and policy uncertainty.

Market reaction around the print was positive, with premarket and subsequent sessions reflecting the beat‑and‑raise dynamic and improved confidence in execution through year‑end. Trading data show a week of elevated volumes around the report, including the August 8 session’s $890 million turnover and a closing price of $24.58, up 1.44% on the day.

Company communications highlighted continued focus on pipeline advancement and cost programs to underpin margins as 2025 unfolds.