Pope Francis made his first public appearance at the Vatican after recovering from double pneumonia

On Sunday, April 6, Pope Francis made a surprise appearance at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, two weeks after being released from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Seated in a wheelchair and assisted by nasal oxygen tubes, the pontiff joined the congregation during a special Jubilee Mass dedicated to healthcare workers and the sick. His presence was met with applause and cheers from the crowd as he raised his hands in greeting.

“Good Sunday to everyone,” Pope Francis said in a noticeably stronger voice compared to his remarks upon leaving the hospital on March 23. This moment marked a significant milestone in his recovery from double pneumonia—a severe respiratory condition that had threatened his life during his five-week hospitalization.

Pope Francis’ Health Challenges

Pope Francis

The pontiff’s health crisis began on February 14 when he was admitted to Gemelli Hospital with breathing difficulties caused by bronchitis. His condition escalated into bilateral pneumonia, or double pneumonia, due to a polymicrobial infection affecting both lungs.

At one point during his hospital stay, doctors feared for his life and considered ceasing treatment. However, under intensive care guided by his personal nurse Massimiliano Strappetti, Pope Francis gradually improved.

Despite these challenges, the pope remained mentally active throughout his hospitalization. He spent time praying, reading, and even approving key reforms for the Catholic Church.

His resilience reflects both his personal strength and commitment to his role as spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

What’s Next for Pope Francis?

While Sunday’s appearance was a positive sign of recovery, doctors have advised Pope Francis to take at least two months of rest and rehabilitation at Casa Santa Marta, his residence within Vatican City. This period will involve ongoing medical care and physical therapy to strengthen his respiratory system and mobility.

The Vatican has yet to confirm whether Pope Francis will preside over Easter celebrations later this month—a crucial event in the Christian calendar. However, observers remain optimistic about his gradual return to regular duties.