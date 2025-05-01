Powerball winning numbers for today’s draw, 30/04/25: Jackpot of $30 million

Did you buy a Powerball ticket? Check below to see if you won the jackpot!

Tonight, the Powerball jackpot is $30 million, with a cash option of $13.9 million. There is also a $1 billion jackpot available.

Winning numbers for April 30:

Numbers: 1, 2, 3, 57, 59

Powerball: 9

Power Play Multiplier: 2X

When can you watch the Powerball drawing live?

The drawing time varies by location:

Central Time (CDT): 9:59 PM

Eastern Time (ET): 10:59 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 8:59 PM

You can watch the draw live on the official lottery website every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. If you prefer to watch on TV, check your local channels.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost? A Powerball ticket costs $2 per line. If you choose the Power Play option, it costs $3. You can buy tickets with multiple lines and different options, which will increase the total cost.

Buying tickets online may cost more than buying them in-store, but it lets you participate from anywhere in the world. The Power Play multiplier adds a dollar to your ticket price, but it can increase your winnings up to 10 times. There are nine ways to win a prize in Powerball.

All prizes have fixed cash amounts, except for the jackpot. In California, prize amounts are determined by ticket sales and the number of winners.

When can you buy Powerball tickets? The deadline to buy tickets varies by state, so don’t wait. In New Jersey, the deadline is 9:59 PM on the day of the drawing. In New York, it’s 10:00 PM.