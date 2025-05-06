Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 6, 2025: DUK, BAM, RACE, TDG, CEG, ZTS, MAR, AEP, MPLX, MPC, FIS, WEC

A wave of major corporate earnings is set to hit the market before the opening bell on May 6, 2025. Investors will be closely watching results from leading names across the utility, financial, industrial, and consumer sectors. Here’s what to expect from the companies reporting pre-market:

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK)

Duke Energy will release its Q1 2025 results at 7 a.m. ET. Analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 to $1.59, up from $1.44 a year ago, with revenue projected between $7.79 billion and $8.11 billion.

The utility giant’s focus on grid modernization, clean energy investments, and steady customer growth is expected to support solid results. Duke has a track record of modest earnings beats and limited macroeconomic exposure, making it a defensive favorite in the current environment.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is anticipated to post Q1 revenue of $1.81 billion and EPS of $0.58. While revenue estimates have trended lower in recent months, earnings projections have moved higher. The company’s diversified asset management platform and global reach will be in focus, as will any commentary on fee growth and fundraising momentum.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE)

Ferrari is expected to report continued revenue and profit growth, driven by strong demand for luxury vehicles and a robust order book. Investors will be looking for updates on new model launches and the company’s progress in electrification and hybrid technology.

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG)

TransDigm has consistently outperformed earnings expectations, beating consensus in each of the past four quarters, with its largest surprise at 12.48%. The company’s high price-to-earnings ratio (41.52 vs. an industry average of 32.20) suggests the market expects superior earnings growth, likely fueled by strong aerospace demand and pricing power.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG)

Consensus calls for Q1 EPS of $2.14, a 17.6% increase year-over-year. Constellation has a solid record of beating estimates, with its most recent surprise at 11.42%. Investors will watch for updates on clean energy initiatives and regulatory developments.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS)

Zoetis, a global animal health leader, is set to report Q1 results. The market will focus on growth in companion animal and livestock segments, as well as updates on new product launches and margin trends.

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR)

Marriott is scheduled to release Q1 results, with consensus EPS at $2.27 (up 6.6% year-over-year) and revenue expected at $6.27 billion (up 5%). Key drivers include higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and continued global expansion. Downward estimate revisions in the past month suggest some caution, but the focus will be on travel demand and international market performance.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP)

AEP is expected to post steady earnings, with investors watching for updates on infrastructure investments, regulatory outlook, and the impact of weather on demand1.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC)

Both MPLX and MPC will report Q1 results amid volatile energy markets. Investors will focus on midstream volumes, refining margins, capital allocation, and any commentary on energy transition strategies.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS)

FIS will post Q1 numbers, with the market watching for trends in payment processing, banking technology demand, and margin improvement following recent restructuring efforts.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC)

WEC is set to report Q1 results, with attention on customer growth, clean energy investments, and regulatory updates in its Midwest service areas.