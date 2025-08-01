Premium Bond Winners August 2025: Who won in the NS&Is | premium bond checker

By: Mkeshav

Friday, August 1, 2025

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has officially announced the winners of its August 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw, with two bondholders each winning the coveted £1 million jackpot.

The top prizes this month went to individuals in Central Bedfordshire and an overseas saver, highlighting the nationwide and global reach of the UK’s most popular savings product. Millions of other prizes were also distributed, bringing a welcome financial boost to households across the country.

The first millionaire, a resident of Central Bedfordshire, holds bond number 148YD123622. Their winning bond, valued at £1,000, was part of a holding of £7,000 and was purchased in December 2008.

The second £1 million prize was awarded to an overseas winner holding bond number 205XQ030808. This winner has a total holding of £50,000, with the lucky bond itself being a £10,000 investment made in May 2013.

Beyond the life-changing jackpots, the August draw paid out a vast number of smaller but significant prizes. The distribution included 82 prizes of £100,000, 163 prizes of £50,000, and 328 prizes of £25,000.

Furthermore, thousands of bondholders received winnings ranging from £500 to £10,000, while nearly six million prizes of £25, £50, and £100 were also awarded. With more than 24 million people saving over £122 billion in Premium Bonds, the monthly draw remains a major event for savers.

Bondholders can check if they have won a prize in the August draw, or any previous draws, by using the official prize checker on the NS&I website or through the dedicated app.

To verify winnings, savers will need their unique holder’s number or their NS&I number, which can be found on their bond record or any official correspondence from NS&I.

