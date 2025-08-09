Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for the Canadian Armed Forces | canadian armed forces pay raise

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the largest Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) compensation boost in a generation, including pensionable increases retroactive to April 1, 2025, to address recruitment, retention, and readiness shortfalls.

The package lifts starting pay for Regular Force privates by 20%, while lieutenant-colonels and below receive 13% and colonels and above 8%, with additional new benefits rolling out over the next 12 months.youtube.

Carney detailed a new Military Service Pay benefit tied to years in uniform, plus targeted allowances such as a $45 daily domestic disaster-response payment and enhanced Arctic deployment top-ups; officials estimate the expanded compensation and benefits will cost about $2 billion annually.

The government framed the changes as a strategic fix for long-standing personnel shortages, noting critical gaps across dozens of occupations and emphasizing the need for predictable, family-supportive compensation to stabilize the force.youtube.

The announcement aligns with Ottawa’s broader defense spending push: more than $9 billion in 2025–26 toward capabilities and readiness, meeting NATO’s 2% benchmark this year, and committing to a new allied pledge to invest 5% of GDP in defense by 2035, including 3.5% for core military capabilities and 1.5% for dual-use infrastructure.

The plan builds on Canada’s updated defense policy, Our North, Strong and Free, which maps long-term modernization and industry development across aerospace, cyber, and AI to ensure a ready, resilient force.

Carney, speaking at CFB Trenton alongside Defence Minister David McGuinty and Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan, cast the raises as recognition of service and a practical step to restore readiness amid rising global risk, with implementation designed to put more money in members’ pockets quickly while making deployments and frequent moves more sustainable for military families.