Prudential PLC Has $319.34 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stocks

Prudential plc holds a substantial investment in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), with its latest disclosure revealing ownership of approximately 2.38 million shares valued at $319.34 million.

This stake represents about 1.6% of Prudential’s overall investment portfolio, making NVIDIA its eighth-largest holding. However, Prudential reduced its position by nearly 6% during the fourth quarter of 2024, selling around 148,873 shares.

Despite this modest reduction, Prudential remains a significant institutional investor in NVIDIA, reflecting confidence in the semiconductor giant’s long-term growth prospects. NVIDIA continues to benefit from strong demand in AI, data centers, and gaming markets, which underpin its robust financial performance and market leadership.

NVIDIA’s stock price currently trades around $113.82, with a market capitalization exceeding $2.7 trillion. The company’s recent earnings and strategic initiatives have kept it at the forefront of AI chip innovation, attracting substantial institutional interest from other major investors as well.

Overall, Prudential’s sizable holding in NVIDIA highlights the importance of the tech giant within its diversified portfolio, balancing growth potential with the dynamic nature of the semiconductor industry.