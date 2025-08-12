Prudential PLC Trims Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Stake to 503,686 Shares; Position Valued at $21.02 Million | BAC stock Price

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America during the first quarter, cutting the position by 16.4% to 503,686 shares valued at $21.02 million, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The adjustment, which involved selling 98,902 shares, comes as institutional ownership in Bank of America remains elevated, with roughly 70% of the float held by institutions and hedge funds.

The shift follows a period of improving capital return dynamics at Bank of America, including an 8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.28 per share payable September 26, 2025, for shareholders of record on September 5, 2025, and a newly authorized $40 billion stock repurchase program effective August 1, 2025. Management framed the buyback as providing added flexibility while maintaining regulatory capital above minimums.

Operationally, Bank of America most recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.89, topping consensus by $0.03, alongside a 4.3% year-over-year revenue increase and a 14.81% net margin. The bank posted a 10.25% return on equity and guided to full-year EPS of roughly 3.7, with shares trading near the top of their 52-week range and supported by a P/E multiple in the mid-teens.

Recent insider activity included the sale of 148,391 shares by an executive on August 1, 2025, while institutions continue to dominate the shareholder base, a structure often seen as a vote of confidence in large-cap financials.

Market watchers also note consensus price targets clustered around the low-$50s, with a prevailing “Moderate Buy” stance across covering analysts