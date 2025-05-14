Qatar Airways Signs Record $200 Billion Deal for 160 Boeing Jets During Trump Visit, Boeing Stock Price Surges

Qatar Airways has set a new benchmark in the global aviation industry by signing a historic agreement to purchase 160 aircraft from Boeing, valued at an astonishing $200 billion. The landmark deal was finalised in Doha on Wednesday during the high-profile visit of former US President Donald Trump, who attended the signing ceremony alongside Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

This transaction stands as the largest single order in Boeing’s history, underscoring the airline’s ambitions and the strengthening of US-Qatar economic relations.

The agreement, which includes a mix of widebody and narrowbody jets, is expected to significantly expand Qatar Airways’ fleet and enhance its position as a leading global carrier. While the exact breakdown of aircraft models has not been disclosed, industry observers suggest the order will likely include Boeing’s most advanced and in-demand models. The deal also reflects Qatar’s strategy to invest heavily in aviation infrastructure, ensuring the airline remains competitive in an evolving market.

President Trump, addressing the media at the event, described the deal as a “record” for Boeing and a testament to the deepening partnership between the United States and Qatar.

He emphasised the positive impact such mega-deals have on American manufacturing and job creation, with the ripple effect expected to benefit suppliers and communities across the US. The presence of Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer further highlighted the significance of the agreement for both companies.

The announcement has already had a notable impact on Boeing’s stock price. Shares of Boeing surged by 1.7% on Wednesday, reaching a new 52-week high of $209.65, as investors reacted positively to the news of the record-breaking order.

Market analysts predict continued upward momentum for Boeing’s stock in the coming months, with forecasts suggesting prices could climb to $222 by mid-June and potentially approach $299 by August, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s order backlog and growth prospects.

This deal comes at a time when global aviation is witnessing a resurgence, with airlines seeking to modernise their fleets and capitalise on recovering travel demand. For Qatar Airways, the agreement cements its status as a dominant player in international aviation, while for Boeing, it provides a much-needed boost amid intense competition and recent industry challenges.

The strategic partnership forged during Trump’s visit is poised to reshape the aviation landscape and drive further collaboration between the two nations.