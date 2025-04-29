QCOM, NVDA, or AVGO: Which Chip Stock Is the Best Pick, According to Wall Street Analysts?

Wall Street analysts have varying opinions on which chip stock-QUALCOMM (QCOM), NVIDIA (NVDA), or Broadcom (AVGO)-offers the best investment opportunity.

Here’s a breakdown of each company’s current standing and analyst sentiment:

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

: QCOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” from analysts, with 30% recommending a “Strong Buy,” 39% a “Buy,” and 30% suggesting “Hold”. The average price target for 2025 is $151.18. Performance : QCOM’s stock has faced challenges due to global economic uncertainties but remains a key player in the mobile chip market.

: QCOM’s stock has faced challenges due to global economic uncertainties but remains a key player in the mobile chip market. Prospects: QCOM is expected to benefit from the rollout of 5G technology and its strong position in the smartphone industry.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

: NVIDIA is highly favored by analysts, with nearly all holding a “Buy” or equivalent rating. The consensus price target implies significant upside potential, around 37% from recent levels. Performance : NVDA has experienced a meteoric rise due to its dominance in AI and data center markets. Its stock has more than doubled in recent years.

: NVDA has experienced a meteoric rise due to its dominance in AI and data center markets. Its stock has more than doubled in recent years. Prospects: NVIDIA’s strong position in AI and gaming continues to drive growth, making it a top pick for many analysts.

Broadcom (AVGO)

: Broadcom has a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from analysts, with a 12-month price target of $231.08, indicating a potential increase of 20.06% . Performance : AVGO has seen significant growth in AI-related revenues, more than tripling year-over-year to $12.2 billion in fiscal 2024.

: AVGO has seen significant growth in AI-related revenues, more than tripling year-over-year to $12.2 billion in fiscal 2024. Prospects: Broadcom’s AI business is expected to continue growing, though some analysts see its next major opportunity as being a few years away.

In summary, while all three stocks have their strengths, NVIDIA is currently the most favored by analysts due to its strong position in AI and data centers.

Broadcom is seen as a promising long-term play in the AI semiconductor space, while QUALCOMM remains a solid choice for its role in mobile technology. Ultimately, the best pick depends on an investor’s risk tolerance and investment horizon.