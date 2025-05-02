Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings call: Strong Growth Despite Trade Concerns

Qualcomm’s recent earnings call showed strong financial results and progress in the automotive and IoT sectors. Even with uncertainties in global trade and challenges in licensing revenue, the overall mood was positive, demonstrating the company’s strong position and future potential.

Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

Qualcomm reported strong financial results, with non-GAAP revenues of $10.8 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85, both exceeding expectations. This marks a 17% increase in revenue and a 21% rise in EPS compared to last year, highlighting the company’s solid growth.

Automotive and IoT Sector Growth

The automotive and IoT sectors performed particularly well. Automotive revenue jumped by 59%, while IoT revenue grew by 27% year-over-year.

This growth comes from the increasing demand for connectivity, processing, and AI technologies, establishing Qualcomm as a leader in these fields.

Advancements in Mobile AI

Qualcomm introduced the X85 5G platform, an advanced AI modem for Android devices. This is an important step in mobile AI and shows the company’s commitment to innovation.

New Automotive Design Wins

Qualcomm won 30 new automotive designs, including five advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which points to its strong market presence and potential for growth in this area.

Returning Value to Shareholders

Qualcomm plans to return 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders in fiscal 2025. This reflects confidence in achieving its financial goals and solid cash flow.

Flat Licensing Revenue

Despite strong overall performance, Qualcomm’s licensing revenue remained flat at $1.3 billion, slightly missing expectations. This indicates challenges in growing this area.

Trade Environment Uncertainty

Qualcomm noted that the changing global trade landscape, including tariffs, poses risks. These uncertainties might affect demand and financial results, creating unpredictability for the company’s outlook.

Lower Handset Sales in Emerging Markets

QTL revenues were slightly below expectations due to reduced handset sales in emerging regions, impacting overall performance in this area.

Qualcomm aims to grow its non-handset revenues to $22 billion by fiscal 2029, with significant contributions from generative AI models. It expects to achieve $4 billion in PC revenues and $2 billion in XR revenues by fiscal 2029, with a strong focus on automotive growth, targeting $8 billion by then.

For the next quarter, Qualcomm projects revenues between $9.9 billion and $10.7 billion, with non-GAAP EPS estimated at $2.60 to $2.80. The company also plans to return 100% of its fiscal 2025 free cash flow to shareholders.

In summary, Qualcomm’s earnings call presented a positive outlook, driven by solid financial performance and advancements in key areas like automotive and IoT.

While facing challenges in licensing revenue and global trade uncertainties, the company remains focused on growth.ns confident in its long-term growth strategies and commitment to shareholder value.