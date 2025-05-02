Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) Price Targets Adjusted by Agencies, Hold Ratings Maintained

Qualcomm Incorporated has seen recent adjustments to its price targets by several financial agencies, reflecting ongoing assessments of the company’s market position and future prospects.

Despite these adjustments, many analysts have maintained a neutral or hold rating on the stock, indicating a cautious yet optimistic outlook.

Price Target Adjustments

Susquehanna : Analyst Christopher Rolland recently reduced Qualcomm’s price target from $210 to $190, maintaining a ‘Positive’ rating. This adjustment reflects a decrease of approximately 9.52%, yet the maintained positive rating indicates continued optimism about Qualcomm’s business strategy and market position.

: Analyst Christopher Rolland recently reduced Qualcomm’s price target from $210 to $190, maintaining a ‘Positive’ rating. This adjustment reflects a decrease of approximately 9.52%, yet the maintained positive rating indicates continued optimism about Qualcomm’s business strategy and market position. Baird : Analyst Tristan Gerra adjusted Qualcomm’s price target downwards from $250 to $216, maintaining an “Outperform” rating. This adjustment represents a -13.60% change in the price target, reflecting updated market conditions and expectations.

: Analyst Tristan Gerra adjusted Qualcomm’s price target downwards from $250 to $216, maintaining an “Outperform” rating. This adjustment represents a -13.60% change in the price target, reflecting updated market conditions and expectations. Citi: Analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Hold rating with a price target of $185. This stance reflects a consistent outlook, with no major shifts in market expectations or projections for the company’s stock performance.

Analyst Sentiment

The average one-year price target for Qualcomm among analysts is $189.64, with a high estimate of $270 and a low of $140. This average target implies an upside of approximately 39% from the current stock price, suggesting potential for future growth.

The consensus recommendation from brokerage firms is an “Outperform” status, reflecting overall optimism about Qualcomm’s prospects despite recent price target adjustments.

Market Outlook

Qualcomm’s stock has faced challenges due to ongoing legal disputes, which could lead to a prolonged legal battle and potentially higher royalties, impacting its profit margins. However, the expected revenue impact from these disputes is projected to be minimal.

As Qualcomm navigates these challenges, its strategic moves, such as expanding its generative AI capabilities, have been viewed positively by analysts.

The company’s ability to maintain strong relationships with major tech companies and its continued innovation in AI and 5G technologies support its long-term growth prospects.

Despite the maintained hold ratings by some analysts, Qualcomm’s overall outlook remains positive, driven by its robust business strategy and market position.