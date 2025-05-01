Qualcomm (QCOM) Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings Growth Across Segments

Qualcomm announced strong earnings for fiscal Q2 2025, reporting revenues of $10.8 billion and earnings per share of $2.85. Its chipset division was a key driver, bringing in $9.5 billion, particularly from growth in the automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors. For Q3, Qualcomm expects revenue between $9.9 billion and $10.7 billion.

Wall Street analysts have a positive outlook for Qualcomm. The average price target from 31 analysts is $191.58, which suggests a 29.04% increase from the current share price of $148.46. The highest target is $270.00, and the lowest is $145.00. To see more forecasts, check the Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) Forecast page.

The consensus recommendation from 41 brokerage firms is 2.4, indicating an “Outperform” rating for Qualcomm. This rating, on a scale of 1 to 5, shows a generally positive view from analysts.

Additionally, GuruFocus estimates that Qualcomm’s projected value in one year is $166.97. This means there may be a potential upside of 12.47% from the current stock price of $148.46. The GF Value is an estimation based on past trading, growth, and future performance projections.